Men of the Borno State Police Command have apprehended a driver suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents.

The State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu disclosed this on Sunday, April 30 that Mallam Modu Mustapha was arrested following a tip-off from the public.

According to the police commissioner, the driver usually fetched firewood in the bush, from where he was suspected to have met the terrorists

He said, “The police have received information that one Modu Mustapha of Jumptilo village was a terrorists’ collaborator, who buys fuel and food for them, at Alagarno and other hideout.

“The police descended on the suspect, who has confessed to the crime.

“He said that he had been buying things for the insurgent group.

“We recovered N10, 000 from the suspect, which the terrorists gave him to buy bicycle spare parts for them.”

Chukwu disclosed that the suspect also named 15 other firewood vehicle drivers, who engaged in similar crime.

Noting that the Police were yet to establish the motive of the driver buying things for the insurgents, Chukwu said, “we have not been able to establish his reasons for buying things for them, whether he is under the influence of spell, coerced into doing it, or doing it willingly as their collaborator.”