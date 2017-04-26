Nigerians have been warned against letting anything happen to President Muhammadu Buhari else at least 200 people would lose their lives.

The threat was made by one Inusa Saidu Biu, a police officer from Biu, an LGA in Borno state.

According to him, Buhari was poisoned but still survived. Now they’re trying to force him to resign so that corruption will continue in the govt.

Inusa threatened Nigerians in his post on Facebook, saying if anything happens to the president, he will murder 200 innocent people in revenge. Hopefully the Police Force will immediately take action.