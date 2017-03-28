Lagos-based youngster and fast growing boxer, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde emerged the Most Valuable Boxer of the GOTV Boxing Night 11 held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan on Sunday, March 26.

He won the N2m prize money after he defeated Waliu ‘Oganla’ Arogundade in the fourth round to win the national light welterweight contest in a total of 10 minutes.

Babyface pummeled his opponent heavily and floored him twice before the officials had to stop the bout.

The Ibadan rave of the moment Akeem Sadiku, popularly called “Dodo’’ also knocked out Saka “KC Confidence’’ Kazeem in the first round in the light middleweight contest.

Babyface who had never won the prize money at the previous editions of the tournament also took home the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy, an award given to the best boxer on the night.