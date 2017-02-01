A 19-year-old man, identified as Rilwanu Akintunde has been reportedly tortured to death by his mother in Ogun state, the Nation reports.

Rilwan who was wrongly accused was beaten, handcuffed and locked inside a teargassed room by his mother, Mrs. Akintunde, her brother Kayode and a policeman identified as Titus.

Reports reveal that the money was later found in his mother’s closet.

The deceased who was said to have denied the allegations reportedly passed out and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead on Sunday while his family secretly buried him at his mother’s site at Sotel, Oriola Street, Ibafo in Ogun State.

Confirming the reports, the Ogun state Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The information I got is that the woman, the boy’s stepfather and his friend tortured him to death. They said the woman complained that her N90,000 was missing and she accused her son.

‘’ Then, she told the boy’s stepfather, who sent his wife to contact a friend of his. They all tortured the boy to death and secretly buried him. The woman later saw the money.

“At the moment, the two men involved are on the run, but the women have been arrested. They have been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID). The Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that the fleeing suspects be arrested.

“I am not aware that one of them is a policeman. But be assured that they will be fished out and dealt in accordance with the law,” he added.

The deceased’s wife, Damilola Owoigbe, who had their eight-month-old son on her arms, demanded justice against his killers.

She said: “I want all those responsible for my husband’s death to be arrested and jailed for life. They killed him for nothing. Rado was never a thief.

Everyone in Ibafo love him. He was a peaceful person. He was an apprentice at a tailoring shop because he wanted to make life better for us and for his two siblings.