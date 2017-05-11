The remains of a South African woman, Karabo Mokoena reportedly missing since April 28 have been found.

It was alleged that she was battered by her boyfriend before he murdered her and then burnt her beyond recognition.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, confirmed that a 27-year-old man was arrested today, May 11 in connection with her murder and that he will appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on 12 May on a charge of murder.

Condolences have since poured in for Makoena. Her passport and ID were also found in a dustbin in Sandton.