Brazil have become the first country to qualify for the 2018 world cup to be hosted by Russia after a 13-match unbeaten run.

The Selecao also reached Russia 2018 with four games

Brazil became the first country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday, as the Selecao’s win and Uruguay’s loss cinched a berth in Russia.

Tite’s side joins host Russia as the only two teams with a spot in next summer’s showpiece locked up. Russia is automatically in as the host nation.

Brazil defeated Paraguay 3-0 on Wednesday evening, then watched as Peru’s 2-1 victory over Uruguay later in the night officially sealed the Selecao’s place in Russia.