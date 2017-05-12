Yesterday, May 11, the National Assembly passed the 2017 budget, raising it from the initial N7.30 trillion budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2016 to N7. 44 trillion.

According to Senator Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the National Assembly increased the budget by N143bn “as a result of increased revenue coming to the government due to increase in the crude oil price benchmark to $44.5 per barrel as against $42.5 proposed by the executive.

Below is the breakdown of what each Ministry would get;

1.) The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing have the highest capital vote of N553, 713,857,113,

2.) Ministry of Defence with capital vote of N139,294,920,350

3.) N103,793,201,010 alloted for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

4.) Federal Ministry of Niger Delta to get N34,201,500,001

5.) Federal Ministry of Interior with N63,760,562,487

6.) Ministry of Education with N56,720,969,147;

7.) Federal Ministry of Health with N55,609,880,120.

8.) Ministry of Budget and National Planning N4,092,773,627

9.) Federal Ministry of Environment to get N12,479,369,455

10.) Federal Ministry of Finance with N5,181,348,624

11.) Ministry of Foreign Affairs gets N10,291,783,534

12.) Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment gets N81,726,971,059

13.) Federal Ministry of Information and Culture with N9,546,245,04

14.) Federal Ministry of Interior N63,760,562,487

15.) Federal Ministry of Justice N12,705,755,001

16.) Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment N8,803,520,400

17.) Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development N12,455,000,000

18.) Federal Capital Territory Administration to get N30,397,122,87

19.) Federal Ministry of Niger Delta to get N34,201,500,001

20.) Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources N6,793,128,647.

Others include; Federal Ministry of Science and Technology N41,699,655,490; Federal Ministry of Transportation N241,709,000,000; Federal Ministry of Water Resources N104,245,803,11; Federal Ministry of Women Affairs N4,250,732,000; Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development N5,441,000,000.