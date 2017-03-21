It was reported here last week that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to immediately release the second tranche of the London-Paris Club loan refund to states.

Below is the breakdown of the $6.9billion Paris Club to be shared to the states.

The government has raised a verification and reconciliation team on the claims by states to end over deduction of loans which have crippled many states.

It was also learnt that the government has set guidelines for accessing the refund.

The Federal Government may, due to the recession, issue long tenored instruments of between five and 10 years to states with valid claims to refund the money.

The initial payment was greeted with controversy following the remittance of about N19billion from the N522.74 billion into two accounts of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as commission to consultants.

The states are demanding US$6, 923,722,131.81 refund from the Federal Government.

The states based their requests on unaccounted deductions on “Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Report of the Reconciliation of State Governments’ External Debts, Vol. 1 (May 2007)”

The breakdown is as follows: Abia ($151, 410, 816.39); Adamawa($161, 968, 221.27); Akwa Ibom($344, 122,584.90); Anambra($162, 163, 091.98); Bauchi ($182, 192, 756.59); Bayelsa ($329, 744, 322.49); Benue($81, 580, 708.60); Borno($194, 461, 850.74); Cross River ($160, 936, 263.51); Delta ($365, 655, 143.86); Ebonyi($119, 419,427.28); and Edo( $161, 354, 346, .83).Others are Ekiti($126, 432, 758.86); Enugu($142, 034, 156.54); Gombe ($118,486,826.45); Imo($185, 451, 792. 92); Jigawa ($188, 282, 561.77); Kaduna($204, 549, 118.60); Kano( $287, 952, 190.23); Katsina($217, 274, 991.01); Kebbi($158,344,357.37); Kogi($159, 674,903.18); Kwara($135, 646, 207 .33); Lagos($223, 773, 195.58);

The list includes Nasarawa($120, 557, 593.92); Niger($191, 014, 388.20); Ogun($152, 036, 415.75); Ondo ($ 185, 527, 107.67); Osun(4167, 261, 095.11); Oyo(4209, 314, 168.61); Plateau($149, 512, 027.96); Rivers ($462, 593, 183.07); Sokoto($170, 625, 921.77); Taraba(4148, 662,635.52); Yobe($143, 393,460.04); Zamfara($144, 169, 154. 81); and FCT($18, 142, 185).