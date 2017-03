President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly seeking for another $500 million Eurobond to finance capital projects in the 2016 Budget.

This was revealed, on Wednesday, during the Senate’s plenary.

Senate had earlier in the year approved a $1 billion Eurobond requested by Buhari, also for the financing of the 2016 Budget.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had requested for the same amount while his boss was away on vacation.

