Chocolate City founder, Audu Maikori, has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was confirmed by his personal assistant, Edward Israel-Ayide, via his Twitter page.

He wrote: “Thanks everyone for#FreeAudu He’s been released.”

Maikori was picked up by DSS operatives on Friday in Lagos over his comments on the Southern Kaduna crisis and reportedly flown to Abuja.

