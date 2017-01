Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal high court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered DSS to immediately release of Nnamdi Kanu, director of Radio Biafra and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The court held that the continued detention of Kanu by the Department of States Services (DSS) was unlawful.

On Wednesday, Shuaibu Usman of the magistrate court in Wuse zone 2, Abuja, discharged Kanu, on all counts of criminal conspiracy, intimidation and leading an unlawful society brought against him by the federal government.

The government through its agent, the Department of State Services (DSS), had elected to withdraw the case at the lower court for a higher court, which has jurisdiction to entertain charges bordering on terrorism, to take over. The DSS has held Kanu for at least 90 days despite an order granting him bail in October.