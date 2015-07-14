The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced an approved cut-off mark for candidates seeking admission at various tertiary institutions nationwide.
The examination body, through its registrar, Dibu Ojerinde, at a press conference Tuesday declared 180 as the admission cut-off score for degree programmes, while 150 has been tagged to national certificate in education, national diploma and national innovation diplomas.
