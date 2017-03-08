Nollywood actor Prince James Uche who has been battling with Diabetes, Blindness, BP and kidney disease, is dead at age 55.

The actor who recently got about N14 million from Abia governor and had been scheduled to travel to India this Saturday for further treatment passed on this afternoon March 8th at a private medical hospital in Festac town.

According to reports, he had been unconcious for the past 5 days and was on his way for dialysis in an ambulance when he died.

A member of his financial aid campaign team, actress Chioma Okoye shared the sad news on her Instagram page.