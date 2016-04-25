In a bid to reduce the recent rise in the price of food,President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the release of 10,000 tons of grain from the National Strategic Grains Reserve.
This was announced on Sunday evening on the president’s social page. The release of the grains was to check the increase in prices of food. Buhari also asked the Minister of Agriculture to ensure that all able-bodied men and women in IDP camps are assisted to return to farming immediately.
Recent fuel scarcity and pressure on the Naira at the parallel market have forced food prices to jump up across the federation and President Buhari has insisted that the Nigerian economy must diversify from over reliance on crude oil.
Mumu government .
You did not blame the past administration on too much of the killing in the north, we voted for change and this is so at the change we voted, thank you Mr President.
plz Mr President we are suffering everything cost even water to drink plz god will help u sir
We have been suffering over scarcity of fuel hardship Nigerians are not find things easy,please we notify the federal government to ensure that we are not find things easy. ……………….we needed value of our money everything is course…………
Sorry Nigerians, the first mistake you made was to trusting a man like Buhari to be your messiah insulted everything that is holy in the process, many Nigerians during the goodluck administration were trusted with the nations wealth through youwin, many got up to #10,000000,they could not even employ rat, may be they should return it, but to who Buhari, who is doing everything he can to conceal his asset from being declared publicly???? Just put your trust in Jesus.
Hey,people that just come back from refugee to go back to farming ,pmb. and his old minister didint know you can farm with tractor,instead of forced labour
Mr innocent, who do you trust.
Mr President we also suffer about power electricity, means after reducing food price, then our northern road almost damage we need new once Mr President. May Allah continued protect you and your family.
thank you Mr president may god bless you and protect you from all your enemy’s.
God who has placed you on the seat of government in this critical time will see you throughout your period of administration. we pray for Buari.
we believed u really love us so go ahead Allah will guide u on the right path
May Almighty God take your power and your evil supporters, president buharri, do u knw that all d suffering u brought upon Nigeria, God is going to destroy you and ur pretence wife, buharri farm kill u an ur wife, u shall die a painful death. From MASTER JESUS.
president u try lot sir but our marketers are killing us wit false statement said every thing cost while there the one that are courser, see palm oil something of 14,000 for twenty Litres but the sale 22,000 which mean dat the worm Is them.
I and my family want President buhari to
reduce d cost of food in d country bcose every body is suffering in d country both poor
and rich
May the God almighty grant you more strienght so that you can take Nigerians to their permanent side