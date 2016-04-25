In a bid to reduce the recent rise in the price of food,President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the release of 10,000 tons of grain from the National Strategic Grains Reserve.

This was announced on Sunday evening on the president’s social page. The release of the grains was to check the increase in prices of food. Buhari also asked the Minister of Agriculture to ensure that all able-bodied men and women in IDP camps are assisted to return to farming immediately.

Recent fuel scarcity and pressure on the Naira at the parallel market have forced food prices to jump up across the federation and President Buhari has insisted that the Nigerian economy must diversify from over reliance on crude oil.