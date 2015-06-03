The Senate on Wednesday outrageously passed 46 bills into law in less than ten minutes.The 46 bills were passed just a day before the end of its four-year term.

The bills were introduced by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Ita Enang, Vanguard reports. The rapid passage of the bills was said to have led to confusion in the upper house.

As the development caused serious rowdy session, Senator Mark, told those who were not satisfied with the passage of the bills to come up tomorrow being the next legislative day with their names and signatures for consideration.

Before the bills were passed, the Senate had suspended Order 79 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders and deemed all the Bills as having passed first, second and third readings on the floor of the Senate and concur to same.

More details would be brought to your reading as the story unfolds…