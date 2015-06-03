The Senate on Wednesday outrageously passed 46 bills into law in less than ten minutes.The 46 bills were passed just a day before the end of its four-year term.
The bills were introduced by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Ita Enang, Vanguard reports. The rapid passage of the bills was said to have led to confusion in the upper house.
As the development caused serious rowdy session, Senator Mark, told those who were not satisfied with the passage of the bills to come up tomorrow being the next legislative day with their names and signatures for consideration.
Before the bills were passed, the Senate had suspended Order 79 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders and deemed all the Bills as having passed first, second and third readings on the floor of the Senate and concur to same.
More details would be brought to your reading as the story unfolds…
14 on “BREAKING: Senate Passes 46 Bills Under 10mins”
Thank sanet to pass some bill i hope natforce bill in
The worst convergence of fools is the Nigerian 2011 to 2015 National Assembly. A congregation of 1st class idiots could not identify the problem of the entity they all profane to belong to. The failure of the National assembly is the failure of the judiciary which is the beginning of anarchy, lawlessness, impunity and VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE on the Nigerian enclave. Nigeria, REST IN PEACE
god bless Nigeria god bless Senate for passed bill
Signing NATFORCE will not only bring glory to the man that did but will empower the youth by way of job opportunity especially with the problem of unemployment in Nigeria. no matter the salary, be it small we will take, it better than nothing. please empower your people by creating job opportunities for them to sustain their living if not graduates are dying in abject poverty upon money spent for school. na waaoo
all i know is opportunity come but once that is in every job creation let us thank god and pray for excellent government also thanks the senate for the bill passes on natforce
my problem wit this country is that wen ever someone is head he doesn’t care about d subordinates bcos of d huge
securities at is back. I believe we. don’t have leader n APC has failed their political campaigns promises. yeah d President is doing well. when a senator is getting that huge amount of Money that can b used for some many Nigerians that r jobless. my two words to both Mr President, senators n representative house. 1. they will not buries u or u buying heaven wit d money. Mr President pls approve iniative jobs to ur people. remember we voted for change not sufferness. thank u
FG,National Assembly pls pass Federal Task Force bill in other to empower the youth,to create job,to increase arms force
I want federal task force bill to be consider and passed to create more job for the nigeria youth,for more arm force.
kudos 2 our senators nd hse of reps. But d senate shd rmemba 2 pass nigeria peace corps in2 law. God blss nigeria
pls don,t deceive us with dis natforce no issue on the ground
Senators nd hse of reps but d senator 2 rmemba 2 pass nigeria peace corps in2low
is the food safety service commission bill also be pass
Ten years after leaving university no job ,please kindly pass bill on natforce to reduce unemployment .. National Assembly please
ERADICATED OF AGONY IN NIGERIA IS NOW OCCOR AS SENATE PASS ALOT OF BILL CONCERNING JOB IN NIGERIA.