There was a mild drama on Saturday, April 8 in Ondo town, Ondo State when one Miss Taiwo Orimoloye allegedly failed to show up for the church service of her wedding to Aboidun Isaac.

The reason for the action of the bride was but it was gathered that the development caused confusion in both families as all efforts to know the whereabouts of Taiwo by the groom’s family proved abortive.

It was also gathered that many guests were in a state of disbelief over the action of the bride.

A family source said the couple began the marriage rites in December 2016 at the residence of bride’s parent with a traditional introduction ceremony. The church wedding was however, fixed for Saturday, April 8, 2017.

He added that there was no premonition that the final part of the wedding would not hold.

A friend of the groom explained that all arrangements had been concluded and the church service was to be held at a Celestial Church of Christ in the ancient town but every one was surprised with the alleged disappearance of the bride.

He said, ” All was well with the groom and the bride until Saturday morning when Taiwo failed to turn up for the occasion and since then she has remained incommunicado.”

Another source narrated that the mother of the bride slumped when the news of her daughter’s disappearance was broken to her. She was said to have been rushed to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ondo.