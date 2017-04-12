The bride who failed to show up for her wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 8 in Ondo town, Ondo State, Miss Taiwo Orimoloye, has reportedly called her parents from Osogbo, the Osun State capital, PUNCH reports.

Taiwo was nowhere to be found for the church service on her wedding day, disappointing her husband-to-be and many guests who attended the wedding.

Her whereabouts had been unknown ever since.

However, a resident of Christ Land area in Oka, Ondo, where Taiwo’s parents live said that she had called her parents, informing them of her whereabouts.

The resident said, “She called her parents on a telephone line on Monday. She told them that she was in Osogbo. Her call has doused the tension in her family. Everybody is happy that she is alive and well.

“But the reason for her action is still unknown and we do not know what she discussed with her parents. Her father has gone to meet her in Osogbo and we believe all is well with her.”

A source denied the report that the bride eloped with another man on the day of the incident, saying the lady was a good Christian and would not do such a thing.