Suspected prostitutes have killed a brothel owner, Olayode Samuel after dispossessing him of his pension in Odo Owa community in Ijero Local Government Area in Ekiti state, PUNCH reports.

An eye witness said the robbers tied the retired soldier to a steel bed and set him on fire in the attack.

But preliminary findings by the police indicated that the victim was attacked by the prostitutes who he gave out some of his rooms to for their business.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi, said he was attacked by women of easy virtues that rented some rooms from him.

“The man just collected his pension and thrifts which the prostitutes became aware of.

“They dispossessed him of the money and tied him to a bed in the house. Neighbours were not aware of this until his body started decomposing.

“We are on the trail of the suspects and would ensure they are brought to justice.”