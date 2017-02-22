Super Eagles Forward, Brown Ideye has sealed a move to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda who also have Mikel Obi in their ranks.

According to multiple sources in Greece as well as in China, Ideye signed a three-year deal with his new club.

The Nigerian striker who was formerly with Greek champions, Olympiacos, was sold for a transfer fee in the region of 12 million Euros and he is expected to rake in salaries of about 3.5 million euros every season which will make him the sixth highest paid Nigerian player.

Aside Mikel, Nigerian players like Obafemi Martins, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Ujah and Chinedu Obasi are all in the Far East cashing in on the windfall from the Asian giants.