Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu yesterday confirmed the abolition of the dichotomy that hitherto existed between the Higher National Diploma (HND) and University degree otherwise known as B.Sc., Daily Sun reports.
The Minister who announced the official position of the government in Abuja yesterday said the stories that has been on social media has element of mischief.
“The dichotomy between Bsc and HND has been eliminated,” he said.
Sources also gathered that the National Council on Establishments (NCE) has also given approval for the abolition of the dichotomy.
The Minister, last month announced that the government had concluded plans to abolish the dichotomy that hitherto existed between these two educational qualifications, but a reliable source in the Ministry said the policy announcement was put on hold pending the decision of the National Council on Establishments and the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
“This is serious education policy that has effect on millions of Nigerian students. So, the Minister is very careful not to make mistake that would further compound the issue. To this end, he (the Minister) decided to wait for the input of all stakeholders,” the source said.
6 on “BSc/HND Dichotomy Has Been Removed – Adamu, Minister Of Education”
If truely the situation has been effected,I say kudos to this Administration for at least getting it right for the interest of over sixty percent of Nigerians who have been humiliated in one way or the other because of the dichotomy, and hope many will be happy over.It is equally good to ensure immediate effect
I really appreciate this tremendious effort and development by this administration. It is an issue that restricted HND holders for almost 20 yrs, and now has become a history. Kudos to federal government administration.
yesoooooooooooo
Wow! Good to hear this news. God bless buhari-led fed. govt., education ministry, minister of education Dr.Adamu Adamu and Nigeria in general.
This is very Good Development on Education Matters in Nigeria.
May Allah bless this administration !