Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu yesterday confirmed the abolition of the dichotomy that hitherto existed between the Higher National Diploma (HND) and University degree otherwise known as B.Sc., Daily Sun reports.

The Minister who announced the official position of the government in Abuja yesterday said the stories that has been on social media has element of mischief.

“The dichotomy between Bsc and HND has been eliminated,” he said.

Sources also gathered that the National Council on Establishments (NCE) has also given approval for the abolition of the dichotomy.

The Minister, last month announced that the government had concluded plans to abolish the dichotomy that hitherto existed between these two educational qualifications, but a reliable source in the Ministry said the policy announcement was put on hold pending the decision of the National Council on Establishments and the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“This is serious education policy that has effect on millions of Nigerian students. So, the Minister is very careful not to make mistake that would further compound the issue. To this end, he (the Minister) decided to wait for the input of all stakeholders,” the source said.