President Muhammadu Buhari was again missing at the start of the Federal Executive Council meeting which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over.
The meeting started at about 11am at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Two ministers: FCT, Mohammed Bello, and Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma said the prayers after the National anthem.
This is the third time Osinbajo will be presiding over the meeting in recent times.
No official reason has however been given for Buhari’s absence.
