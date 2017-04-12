Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council that held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja as President Muhammadu Buhari was absent.

The reason for the President’s absence was not known as there was no official position on the development.

Apparently, Buhari’s non appearance was a surprise to most of his Ministers who had expected him to preside the meeting.

Signs that he would have presided over the meeting became conspicuous when a security operative in plain clothe stood behind the President’s seat to secure it.

Such had been the culture at the meeting and indeed, any other function the President is billed to attend. But by 11am when the FEC meeting was scheduled to commence, Osinbajo’s voice resonated from the background as he called for the National Anthem.

The development abruptly alerted most Ministers who were hitherto exchanging pleasantries with each another to settle down for the day’s business.