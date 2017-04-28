President Muhammadu Buhari was noticeably absent at the Friday Juma’at service held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President has been joining Muslim faithful for the prayers inside a mosque near his office since he stopped attending the service at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Three state governors who apparently planned to join Buhari for the prayers were however present.

The governors who attended the prayer session included Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara); and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

The governors had on Thursday, April 27 joined their colleagues for a meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

No official reason has been given for Buhari’s absence at the prayer session.