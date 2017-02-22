President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly gave Justice Adeniyi Ademola N500, 000 while his certificate controversy was pending before the judge who is currently being tried for corruption.

A witness in the corruption trial of the Justice Ademola revealed this.

Some persons had filed a suit challenging Mr. Buhari’s candidacy prior to the 2015 elections, alleging the president had no secondary school certificate as required by law.

The witness said the money was given through Mr. Buhari’s former lawyer, Kola Awodeyin but said he does not consider the money a bribe.

Mr. Ademola is being prosecuted by the Nigerian government for alleged corruption. He has denied the charges and requested accelerated hearing at the trial in Abuja‎.

The Judge is facing trial for alleged abuse of office alongside his wife, Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, are also being tried for alleged corruption.

An operative of the SSS, Babatunde Adepoju, who led investigations into the allegations, confirmed on Tuesday, February 21 that he had been told, during interrogation of Mr. Agi, that a gift of N500, 000 was sent through Mr. Buhari’s lawyer, Kola Awodehin, to Mr. Ademola.

The money, reportedly sent as a gift for Mr. Ademola’s daughter’s wedding, was delivered to the judge by Kola Awodehin, a lawyer who represented the president in a case of alleged forgery of secondary school certificate before the 2015 elections.