The new media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeyanju Deji on Saturday took to social media to lash out at President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him an “animal”.
Deji also posted a tweet on his Twitter page, criticizing Buhari over his trip to the United States, saying it was not worthwhile, as the country was waiting for him to sign the 2016 budget.
See his tweets below
17 on “‘Buhari is An Animal’- PDP New Media Director, Deji Adeyanju”
U dis boy Adeyanju UA a disgrace to Yorubas & Nigeria a bastard & a rotten meat Ur Papa must b a monkey Idiot!
It is u omo who is a disgrace, a bastard and rotten meat for being ungrateful to someone who sacrifice his life, time, resources and otherwise to fight for your freedom. Idiot. Onye ara.
Call your father or mother animal before you call buhari, deji very hopeless idiot person, you are own your own, very stupid.
Adeyanju, mind your languages that is all.
Can you call your own father an Animal,Mr. Deji? Your statement shows that your mother is a prostitute.
Buhari is not only an animal but a cannibal who ordered the killing of over 1000 shifted, over 5000 biafran peaceful agitators, under less than two years. A peaceful protest is a simbol of peaceful disagreement on some certain issues which requires a dialogue to put things together instead of ordering the killing of defenceless poor wretched one in the name of leadership, but buhari don’t know that because he is an illiterate without certificate who don’t even know how to pronounce English words
What is happening to our politicians? How can a young man like u will cum out & call ur own president animal,this someone dad & our dad too.pls don’t let dem push 2 d world beyond. Can u make such words 2 baba? Infact u are big fool. Mind ur word
its a pity for a person of such post as a secretary of pdp to be callin our president an animal.infact,there is nothin like a respect in the d position of nigerian president.i only want him to know is a politician and myt be aspirin for such position in d nearest future.what a shame?
deji wat so ever u call ur self it like u don’t have a good fundetion in ur house by calling someone an animal watch out d world dat is coming out of ur mouth u idiot monkey humansafiyum
Yea he is king of d zoological republic, he is clueless, and incompetent. u guys should stop dis tribanism, wen som1 is doing d rit tin commend him wen nt critisize him.
U can now see d stuff PDP is made off irresponsible ppl Boys from useless families vagabonds as Adeyanju A mere riffraff with no brain He is surely born of a callgal mom A bastard father He is a child of perdition!
Deji is sick upstairs
How can you call a fellow human being an animal? This is depth of moral decadence.I think his head should be examined.
Deji or whatever your name, you are a shame to this country, is this a politics?
If you don’t know what is criticism go and ask. Stupid man.
said whatever we defeat you and our manifestoes is understood by Nigerians
We need pipl like demi who can be animalistic like the animal himself (buhari)
My own brother prince deji, if we can have two more people like u together with nnamdi kanu, fany kayode, ayo fayose, asari dokubo join together to fight injustice, Nigeria will be the best place to stay in this planet, I comend u people to push on without any fear, dont listen to critics, even the opresors knows that u ar saying the truth, after all it is the positions of your own generation that that old and murderous dictator with expired memory and his cohorts are occupying.