The new media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeyanju Deji on Saturday took to social media to lash out at President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him an “animal”.

Deji also posted a tweet on his Twitter page, criticizing Buhari over his trip to the United States, saying it was not worthwhile, as the country was waiting for him to sign the 2016 budget.

See his tweets below