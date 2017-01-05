Security personnel at the airports will now start bearing arms to guard against any terror attack according to Nigeria’s Minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed these to state house correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Sirika asserted that the federal government is very serious about aviation security, saying that, just last week, the president approved that aviation security personnel should bear arms.

He explained that the new aviation security arrangement will take the form of the United States’ Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Sirika said: “So we are trying to make them take the form and shape of TSA of the US with K-9 dogs, handcuffs, the guards, the batons, light weapons, etc. The minister of interior is helping us in that regard, with the directive of Mr. President.

“They are partnering with us and other stakeholders to keep our airports secure. All these will be unveiled at the next stakeholders’ meeting.”