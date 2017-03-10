Reports indicate the plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari landed at the Air Force base along Mando road in Kaduna a few minutes ago.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed the President’s imminent return in a statement on Thursday, March 9

Adesina was silent on the time the President is expected to land in Nigeria but PUNCH learnt that he would arrive in the early hours of the day.