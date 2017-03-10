Reports indicate the plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari landed at the Air Force base along Mando road in Kaduna a few minutes ago.
His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed the President’s imminent return in a statement on Thursday, March 9
Adesina was silent on the time the President is expected to land in Nigeria but PUNCH learnt that he would arrive in the early hours of the day.
you are welcome back mr president, back to ur fathers land, may the Almigthy God keeps u more healthier,may God gives u more strength to carry out ur good plans for the nation ,
ozhi.
Shame to evil wishes and they should now think for another thing to pray.