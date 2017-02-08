It has been gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to forward the name of Walter Onnoghen, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), to the senate for confirmation.

Buhari who is currently on medical vacation in the UK said the name should be transmitted to the upper legislative chamber before February 10 when Onnoghen’s tenure in acting capacity would elapse.

“Your Excellency may recall that I sent a letter dated 10th November, 2016, to Honourable Jutice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR, appointing him as acting chief justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter read.

“His acting appointment is due to lapse on the 10th of February, 2017. I am therefore, authorising you to write to the Distinguished Senate, in conformity with section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, requesting for the confirmation of the same Honourable Jutice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of the Federation with effect from the date of the senate confirmation.

“Please accept, Mr Acting President, the assurances of my kind regards.”

TheCable understands that the acting president has since sent the request for confirmation to the senate.