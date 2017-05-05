President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 5 joined Muslim faithful including the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, and other officials in observing the Juma’at prayers inside a mosque located inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This comes less than 48 hours after the President missed the Federal Executive Council Meeting for the third time since his return from medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other government officials, including the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, have, however, assured Nigerians that that there is no cause for alarm over his health.

