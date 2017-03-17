President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, March 16 while addressing a meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja revealed he barred governors from visiting when he was abroad because he did not want the government to move to London.

Buhari said he was overwhelmed by his recent experience in which states, irrespective of political differences, charged their citizens to pray in mosques and churches for his well-being.

“I didn’t want government to move to London. I wanted it to remain here and I am glad it did,” he said.

After narrating what he went through while on that vacation, Buhari noted the suggestion by the governors for him to take more rest, but insisted that he would remain relentless in the pursuit of the interest of the Nigerian people at all times.

This, according to him, was the only way to show his gratitude to the people who, he said, “had given so much to me. I was overwhelmed by the celebration of my return all across the country.”

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdul-Aziz Yari of Zamfara State, assured the President, on behalf of his colleagues, that they would continue to support his policies and actions which they had adjudged as being in the nation’s best interest.

They also commended the trust the President reposed in Osinbajo, whom they said did not disappoint when he acted as President.

Buhari had arrived the venue of the meeting chaired by Osinbajo at about 12.30pm while it was already underway.

He went round the hall to shake hands with the state governors and deputy governors standing in for their governors one after the other.

The governors also presented the President with a “get-well” card which they all signed.