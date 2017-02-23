Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has thanked the people of the state who had gathered to pray for the quick recovery of President Buhari adding that the president was feeling well.

The governor, who organised the special prayer gathering at Government House, Kano, asked the president how he was feeling as soon as he picked the call.

“I’m much better now and I thank you for the prayers and indeed the entire Nigerians”, Mr. Buhari said in a call placed on speakerphone near the hall’s microphone and heard by everyone in the hall.

