President Muhammadu Buhari has shelved a plan to return to London this weekend for another round of medical treatment, barely two weeks after his return from a hospital there.

Instead, his doctors will be arriving on Friday to carry out further medical examination on him.

According to SaharaReporters, the president’s advance party had already left Abuja earlier in the day by Ethiopian Airlines before they were recalled to Abuja.

Elements within the presidency advised against taking the president abroad so soon after his seven weeks away, as that would begin to feed the rumor mill all over again about his ailment.

In a short televised address upon his return, Buhari had hinted about returning to the hospital shortly, saying there might be a need “for further follow-up within weeks.” Given the topsy-turvy political climate in the country, however, his advisers felt it was unwise to allow him to stay away for too long.