President Muhammadu Buhari has canceled his visit to the Sambisa Forest.

Buhari was initially scheduled to declare open the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship holding in Sambisa forest on Monday, March 27.

The minister of defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, will now represent the President at the event, Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai disclosed this on Saturday, March 25.

No concrete reason was given for the cancellation.