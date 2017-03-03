President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his team on diaspora affairs to ensure all Nigerian girls trafficked for sex overseas be brought back home.

His Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this while commenting on the issue of human trafficking during a programme on AIT.

Dabiri-Erewa said that no fewer than 41 girls ranging between 16 – 28 years have voluntarily returned to Nigeria from Mali as a result of collaboration between the Nigerian Embassy and the Malian authorities anchored on mutual agreement.

She called for the education of children against embarking on trips to places they are not familiar with; stressing that girls who are trafficked for sex believed that they were going overseas to engage in white-collar jobs.

She said: “Now on the issue of human trafficking, 41 girls have voluntarily returned to Nigeria from Mali.

“President Buhari has charged us to bring back all these girls trafficked for sex.

“The Nigerian Embassy in Bamako leveraged on the NAF Charlie-130 Hercules aircraft to airlift these girls that were victims of human trafficking.

“The successful repatriation of the girls was as a result of collaboration between the Nigerian Embassy and the Malian authorities anchored on mutual agreement.

“We need to educate our children especially the ladies not to go to where they don’t know.”