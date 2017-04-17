President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress have both been slammed by Elder statesman and second Republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa.

Musa described Buhari as a failed leader and implied that his party be booted out without delay.

Speaking with newsmen during the weekend, the outspoken former governor, said things had gone from bad to worse under the current government led by Buhari.

He said, “I will tell you they are complete failures. If PDP was incompetent, APC is even worse. In the case of PDP government, it was just incompetence and you can negotiate with incompetents.”

But in the case of the APC, it is fascism and you know that you have no stand with a fascist who clear the obstacle by enemies. This is what we are experiencing now. We have replaced incompetence with fascism,” he quipped.

On the way forward, the octogenarian said: “The way forward is the complete change of the socio-economic system and the leadership produced by it. Believe me, since we have reached the end of the road, there is no need pretending. We have to go to the ultimate, a revolutionary upsurge either in a legal sense or social revolution.”