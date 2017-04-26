President Muhammadu Buhari failed to show up for the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting today, April 26 as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting.

Similarly, the Council Chamber, venue of the meeting, was also scanty with about 20 of 36 ministers equally absent.

No reasons have stated for the President’s absence and the absentee ministers.‎

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo showed up at the Council Chambers at about a few minutes to 11:00a.m.

At 11:00 a.m while council members waited for the arrival of the President, his Chief Protocol Officer showed up ‎and briefed the Vice President, obviously explaining that the President may not be able to make it.

Osinbajo, thereafter, called for the National Anthem and opening prayers, which were said by ‎the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu (Muslim prayer) while the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the Christian prayer, that signaled the commencement of the meeting.

Journalists were later excused from the meeting which got underway.

Meanwhile, the acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Dr. Habiba Muda Lawal, was at the meeting.

It was the second time the President would be absent at the council meeting since returning from a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, where he spent 49 days.

At the last FEC meeting he attended, he‎ launched the country’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

He has hardly been seen at public functions even as concerns mount in the ‎polity over his health condition.

Penultimate Wednesday, the President also failed to show up raising concerns about his health status. No reason was given for his absence but the minister of information and culture later told journalists that the President was attending to other matters of national importance.

Last week, the FEC shelved its meeting on the grounds that the secretariat had not resumed. Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu told newsmen that the President was not sick.