President Buhari played host to other West African leaders including Senegal President Macky Sall, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Sierra Leone Vice-President Victor Foh and former Ghana president John Mahama, in Abuja earlier today.

The meeting was held towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering political crisis in Gambia.

Yahya Jammeh, who initially conceded defeat, has vowed to remain in office and has ignored calls by West African ECOWAS leaders, the UN, EU and the U.S. to quit.

