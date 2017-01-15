

Today, January 15 marks the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and tributes have been pouring in for fallen heroes who gave up their lives for the country to be secured.

President Muhammadu Buhari laid the wreath in remembrance of the heroes, he attended the remembrance with Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in his tribute said “our collective and individual resolves, we should keep Nigeria’s unity, irrespective of sectional, religious and cultural leanings”.

Other Nigerians pay their tributes below;

Thank you, to everyone who has served, is serving, and will serve to keep our nation safe. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/YyS9GjQ7Zu

— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 15, 2017

Our heroes are fallen but not forgotten. We owe them our sincerest gratitude. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/kKGwsW8il5 — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) January 15, 2017

God bless President Buhari GCFR God bless Nigerian Armed Forces God bless you and me. 🙏🏽🙏🏽#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/DbxnTngkvz — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 15, 2017

We will always remember our fallen heroes who laid their lives for our country. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/lpopdvV8oo — Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) January 15, 2017

We remember physiotherapists who died in d course of saving d lives of injured soldiers #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/jjKSMlqW4I — Find-A-Physio Naija (@FindPhysio) January 15, 2017

May the souls of the nameless faces and faceless names lost to insurgency RIP.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/Yo4aKOdyex — ‘kunle Ojelade (@misterazeez) January 15, 2017

God bless our Nigerian troops who sacrifice alot for keeping the nation #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay — Simon Tilde (@tilsesimon7) January 15, 2017

GOD BLESS OUR ARMED FORCES!! ALWAYS TRYING THEIR BEST TO KEEP US SAFE! 🙌🙌😇 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay — Allboyzz (@AlllBoyzz) January 15, 2017