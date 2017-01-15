Buhari lays the wreath
Today, January 15 marks the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and tributes have been pouring in for fallen heroes who gave up their lives for the country to be secured.

President Muhammadu Buhari laid the wreath in remembrance of the heroes, he attended the remembrance with Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida  in his tribute said “our collective and individual resolves, we should keep Nigeria’s unity, irrespective of sectional, religious and cultural leanings”.

Other Nigerians pay their tributes below;

Thank you, to everyone who has served, is serving, and will serve to keep our nation safe. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/YyS9GjQ7Zu

