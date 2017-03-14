President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a closed-door meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari’s meeting with the two presiding officers of the National Assembly was the first with the members of the legislature since he returned from his medical vacation in the UK last Friday.

Recall that President Buhari had in his remarks on arrival after the 49-day vacation, restrained visitors from thronging the presidential Villa to welcome him, saying that time for such delegations should rather be committed to praying for the nation’s unity, progress and prosperity.

However, emerging from the over 40 minutes closed door along with Dogara, Senator Saraki told State House correspondents that the visit was a “normal consultation,” to brief President Buhari on activities in the National Assembly and generally review things that were done in his (Buhari) absence.

Specifically, the Senate President said the meeting was to discuss general issues of national interest including the recent confirmation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), confirmation of ambassadorial nominees that is due, the instability in the Niger Delta and the ongoing debates on 2017 budget among others.

Shedding light on the status of the 2017 budget‎, the President of the Senate explained that the National Assembly was working hard to pass the bill this month.

“We are working on it and our target is still this month and we are working very hard to ensure we meet that deadline,” he said.

Asked to comment on his perception of the President’s state of health, Saraki said Buhari met with them for 40 minutes, adding “I was not ‎talking to myself. He is doing very well.”

Also fielding questions, Speaker Dogara ‎assured of the Legislature’s readiness to partner with other arms of government to facilitate speedy development and progress of the country.

“We fight on issues bothering on national interest but we expect to cooperate more than we fight in the interest of our people, to ensure that there is progress, one government no division.

“We will always extend the needed support to ensure that he succeeds so that our government ‎will be rated as a successful one,” the speaker said.

He also told newsmen that their visit to the villa has nothing to do with the assessment of President Buhari’s health.