According to the Guardian’s sources in London, President Muhammadu Buhari may be “very ill” but he attended “prayers last Friday,”.

One of the sources said on Wednesday: “The man is alive, but not okay. He is very ill. He is probably not going home soon.”

For Buhari to have attended the mosque indicates that he is not dead, and that though he may be sick, he is getting well.

When told by the reporter that he was just hoping the president was fit and coming home soon as Nigerians had been repeatedly told, one of the sources noted: “he comes out in the evenings, but is very ill.”

Asked if by “outside” he meant the front of the house, the source shook his head to the contrary, to indicate the back of the house.

The second source then disclosed: “he went for prayers on Friday. I saw about four cars” leaving Abuja House. “Maybe that was him,” the source added.

One of the president’s men came towards the gate around 5:07 p.m., beckoning to the reporter to “come.” He then asked: “Are you interested in your president dying?” When the reporter said “no” and that “that is why we are here” to seek the truth, he then said:” If you want your president dead, you will be disappointed. The president is hale and hearty. He will be returning soon.” He then rained abuse on the reporter before walking back inside.