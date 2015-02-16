Nigerian professor and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has said former Military head of State and Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), General Muhammadu Buhari is the most brutal military dictator Nigeria has had, and only comes second to late General Sani Abacha.

Soyinka made the assertion in the course of an interview session with the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC).

When he was asked to clarify his statements, Soyinka said: “I didn’t exactly call him a devil, but of course I talked about dinning with the devil with a very long spoon, but he (Buhari), I didn’t even want to dine with him at all.

“After Abacha, he represented the most brutal face of military dictatorship, there’s no question at all about that.

“I’ve got to the point whereby I look at the possibility of a genuine internal transformation with some individuals. I have been disappointed before, and we must always be ready to be disappointed again,” the 80-year old added