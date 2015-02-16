Nigerian professor and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has said former Military head of State and Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), General Muhammadu Buhari is the most brutal military dictator Nigeria has had, and only comes second to late General Sani Abacha.
Soyinka made the assertion in the course of an interview session with the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC).
When he was asked to clarify his statements, Soyinka said: “I didn’t exactly call him a devil, but of course I talked about dinning with the devil with a very long spoon, but he (Buhari), I didn’t even want to dine with him at all.
“After Abacha, he represented the most brutal face of military dictatorship, there’s no question at all about that.
“I’ve got to the point whereby I look at the possibility of a genuine internal transformation with some individuals. I have been disappointed before, and we must always be ready to be disappointed again,” the 80-year old added
I reckon wit ur point of view, but some Yorubas make me sick wit their treachery. isn’t it bad enough dt d dictator’s past came calling?
Some Nigerian do not understand what it implies to support a dictator like Buhari. It is only those who were born after his administration 1983, that would be singling, though ignorantly, about change without asking themselves what kind of change. I agree Goodluck may not be the best, but definitely Buhari will not and can never be an alternative. If there were a better candidate then I would support a genuine change. Not the change that the likes of Obasanjo, Tinubu, Amaechi, Rochas and many other in PDP will bring. For me they have no credentials worthy of my vote. If I should describe each of them in terms of their contribution to the economic woes of this country, especially corruption and violence, even the most ignorant of their current supports will have a rethink. For instance I cannot imaging a president who came to power two time after the death of person associated with that position, who could not even win at his ward, but imposed on Nigerian, will disgracefully and publicly tear his membership card of a party that made him who he is today, from grass to grace. Imagine, the National embarrassment before the global community, to his person, and to me a Nigeria. When I travel how would people perceive me – a Nigerian whose leaders lack manners, I think. What a National disgrace. Come to think of it what was his credentials as a head of state?
hmmmm, Nigeria is in troble with this, may God save his people
HE IS NOT ONLY A DICTATOR,BUT A MENACE TO NIGERIA!
Change indeed!!! For bad or for worse?
Prof soyinka is a great man i respect him ,there is nothing but the truet his word means everything in nigeria. Let Goodluck Jonathan remains there
This Can Only Be Termed As Administering Medication To An Already Dead Man. Our Wonderful President Is In Power And He Still Has More Two Years To Change Nigeria I,e.If He Wont Recontest In 2019.If This Comment Came Before 2015 Election,it Would’ve Been Useful If The Head Of Our Fellow Nigerian Were Out Of The Fire Of Change That Was Burning In Them.