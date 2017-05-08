President Muhammadu Buhari met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Zamfara State Governor, Abubakar Yari before he embarked on a medical trip to London.

Buhari who wrote the National Assembly for transfer of power to Osinbajo said his return would be dependent on what his doctors say.

