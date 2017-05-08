President Muhammadu Buhari met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Zamfara State Governor, Abubakar Yari before he embarked on a medical trip to London.
Buhari who wrote the National Assembly for transfer of power to Osinbajo said his return would be dependent on what his doctors say.
See more photos below;
5 on “[PHOTOS] Buhari Hosts Osinbajo, Saraki, Others Before Medical Trip To London”
Sai Baba Buhari, Masu gudu su gudu
Hala hala sai baba buhari
u have done what a right president should do ,go and take care of ur health ur health come first
We are wishing the president well.
Almighty God will be with you. And the hand of God will be upon the doctors that will be in control, in Jesus name, AMEN.