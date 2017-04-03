Reports indicate President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed door meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki after meeting with and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa.

Dogara went into the president’s office at about 11:57 a.m for a meeting which lasted for almost an hour before Buhari’s meeting with Saraki.

The meeting is coming on the heels of apparent Executive/ Legislative rift following the refusal of the Nigerian Senate to consider and approve the list of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners, REC.

The Senate said it is stepping down the confirmation hearings in protest against the continued retention of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the EFCC by Mr. Buhari in spite of the lawmakers’ refusal to confirm him twice.