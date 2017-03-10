BUHARRI

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Presidential Villa on Friday morning, March 10 and was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and others.

The President then proceeded to meet with Governors, Ministers, Service Chiefs and Top Government Officials in State House.

