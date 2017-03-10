President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Presidential Villa on Friday morning, March 10 and was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and others.

The President then proceeded to meet with Governors, Ministers, Service Chiefs and Top Government Officials in State House.

See Photos Below;

Watch Video Of His Arrival In Abuja;

Watch Video Of His Meeting With Osinbajo And Cabinet Members Below;