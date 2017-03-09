The death of former governor of the old Western region, Adeyinka Adebayo has been described by President Muhammadu Buhari as the loss of a true patriot.

Buhari’s tribute was contained in a statement issued by the President’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement says Buhari put a telephone call from London to the son of the late major general, Niyi Adebayo, a former governor of Ekiti state.

Adesina said the President lamented that “Nigeria will surely miss the uncommon patriotism and nationalism which Gen. Adebayo typified”.

The President also commiserated with the people of Ekiti state and the entire Yoruba race.

He noted that the late octogenarian while standing firmly for the unity of the country also fought for the interest of his people as the president of the Yoruba council of elders.

President Buhari prayed that Almighty God would console the Adebayo family and grant the soul of the departed elder statesman eternal rest.

According to the statement, while thanking President Buhari for the call and commiserations, Niyi Adebayo also wished the President good health.

Adebayo died in Lagos on Wednesday on the eve of his 89th birthday.

Family sources said he suddenly took ill at his GRA Ikeja, Lagos home and was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Adebayo was born in 1928 in Iyin Ekiti, near Ado Ekiti in Ekiti state.