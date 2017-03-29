Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan have been nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to fill the vacant ministerial positions in the Federal Executive Council.

Mr. Ocheni is from Kogi State which has not had anyone in the FEC, as constitutionally required, since the death of James Ochonu in an accident last year.

Mr. Hassan, Gombe State, is to replace Amina Mohammed who left Nigeria’s public service to take up top responsibility at the United Nations.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read Mr. Buhari’s letter, requesting screening and confirmation of the two ministerial nominees at the plenary on Wednesday.