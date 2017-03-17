President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to immediately release the second tranche of the London-Paris Club loan refund to states.

He said the presidential order should be carried out “appropriately and with dispatch.”

The President, who returned to the country on Friday, March 10 from his 49-day medical vacation, also turned down advice by state governors to take more rest.

Buhari said he would not take any further rest until he had addressed all issues affecting Nigerians.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while addressing a meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The council, which is made up of state governors, is chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari, who had earlier released the first tranche of N388bn to the state governments in December 2016, said the latest release was meant to ease their financial hardship.

He stressed the need for the state governors to ensure the settlement of unpaid salaries and pension arrears of their workers with the funds.

“I will not rest until I address those issues that affect our people.

“One of these basic things is the issue of salaries. It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, pay rent and school fees, then other things can follow,” the President was quoted to have said.