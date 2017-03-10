Despite his arrival in the country after his almost two months absence, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to continue in his acting capacity.

The President had arrived the country on Friday after his medical vacation in the UK and Osinbajo had been working as acting President.

In his first meeting, since his return Buhari told Osinbajo to continue in that role as he continues his rest.

He has also cancelled all his scheduled meetings next till next week.

The President also hinted that he would be doing some follow-ups on his health in a few weeks.