President Muhammadu Buhari in his reaction has said he is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic event that took the lives of several Nigerians at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State, Thursday night.

A statement by GarbaShehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said: “The President commiserates with the government and people of Cross River State, and football fans nationwide over the unfortunate incident.

“President Buhari commends the State Government for the prompt action in setting up a commission of inquiry into the incident, and its offer of assistance to the victims and their families.

“The President offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the mostly young victims, whose sudden demise is a big blow not only to their families, but also to the football-loving nation.

“He prays that God Almighty will grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn their irreparable loss.”