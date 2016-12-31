President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian Military to do all it can to ensure Nigeria stays as one and a strong nation.

Buhari said this on Friday in Abuja, shortly after the theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen, Lucky Irabor handed over to him the Boko Haram flag recovered in Sambisa Forest.

The troops had earlier recovered the Quran of the leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau and a flag during a mop up operation of Sambisa Forest had recovered

Speaking after receiving the flag, Buhari noted that troops cannot “complain” because they want to serve, adding that his administration will do its best to build national institutions in the country.

“I believe you are here because you want to be here and you cannot complain. We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country.

“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done. So even for personal reason you must make sure this country stays one and remain strong,” Buhari said.

More photos from the event